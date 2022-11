Not Available

Nawab Naarkal is a 1972 Indian Tamil film, directed by C. V. Rajendran and produced by K. Balakrishnan. The film script were written by Komal Swaminathan.The film stars Jaishankar and Nagesh in the lead roles with Lakshmi, Rama Prabha and V. K. Ramasamy S. V. Sahasranamam and V. S. Raghavan playing supporting roles. The film had musical score by M. S. Viswanathan. The film was adapted from stage play of same name written by Komal Swaminathan.