Nawara works as a housemaid for a family closely linked to the Mubarak regime. On the eve of the 2011 revolution the family decides, for safety, to leave the country temporarily and ask her to look after the villa. Flush with cash for expenses, Nawara calls her fiancé Mustafa and the two are soon enjoying a taste of life at the top. Her journey from the alleys of her poor neighborhood to the luxury compound brings with it the worries of the people and their simple dreams—and an experience she could never have imagined.