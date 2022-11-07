Naya Khoon

Not Available

Veerendra Pratap Rai is a wealthy businessman who lives in a palatial house with his son, Vikram, and daughter, Seema. Vikram is an alcoholic and womanizer, while Seema is the opposite, and is qualified to practice medicine in India. She meets with fellow doctor, Anand, who comes from a poor background, and both are attracted to each other, and fall in love. They decide to get married, but Seema's brother will not hear of his sister getting married to a poor man, but would prefer that she marry Dr. Anil Verma, who is equally wealthy. But Seema is adamant, and will only marry Anand. Then tragedy strikes when a patient, who was being treated by Anand dies, and the cause of death was that the patient was induced with a spurious drug. Anand faces a public inquiry, and with the evidence stacked against him, he may lose his job, and never be able to marry Seema.