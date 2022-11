Not Available

Urmita (Anjana Bhoumik), a young actress, finds herself left behind when she momentarily disembarks from a train bound for her next movie location. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, Urmita accepts an offer of shelter from lonely, romantic stationmaster Alok (Uttam Kumar). But even in this remote backwater, word travels fast, and soon the whole town is celebrating Alok's "marriage" to this beautiful stranger. Jahar Roy co-stars.