Angola. Three generations of women: Lelena (the grandmother), Nayola (the daughter) and Luana (the granddaughter) deeply plagued by civil war. The imagination of an orphan girl reinvents her mother as a heroin on the sheets of a journal, where memories and masks, utopias and cruelties, reality and magic emerge, mesh together and fall apart. A suspended love, a fearless quest on a military landscape, a lacerating regret, an initiatory journey. In the end, a tragic reunion during peacetime, in a country undergoing a true metamorphosis, pregnant with hope.