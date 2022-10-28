Nayti i Obezvredit

Not Available

Fyodor hasn't been in home land for 10 years. After leaving for Moscow for education, he stayed there for living. And now he persuaded his two colleagues to pass the vacation in his motherland, at his brothers house in a small Siberian village. Because what can be better than rest close to nature, hunting in taiga and fishing. But already on a plane he finds out that the girl, master of shooting sports and one the mans bride, joins their male company. As soon as vacationists reach the location, they get the news about an armed attack on a bus, which transported geologists salary. This attack resulted in a woman-cashiers death, whom Fyodor used to know well. The guys decide to head for taiga and catch bandits, but they still don't know that soon the bandits will kidnap the wife of Fyodor's brother and a newly arrived girl.