Nazar Ke Samne

Umesh is accused of killing a newspaper editor. His wife and mother hire a reputed lawyer named Sangram Singh Sahni, who agrees to be the defense lawyer without charging them any fees. The case is going in Umesh's favor, until a young man named Jai Kumar, comes as an eye-witness and states that he has seen Umesh commit the murder from his balcony right opposite the venue of the murder. Umesh is convicted and sentenced to death. Umesh's sister, Sarita, finds out that Jai was paid to lie, and she approaches him to change his testimony. He refuses, but subsequently relents when he finds out the havoc he has caused in their lives. He approached Advocate Sahni, who attempts to do his best to get a new trial, in vain, though and Umesh is set to die within one week. Now Jai must come up with the person who really killed the Newspaper Editor, and the only clue he has is a photograph of the killer's shoes...