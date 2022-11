Not Available

Scottish hard rock quartet Nazareth returns home to perform their hits in the intimate setting of Glasgow's "Garage." In front of an internationally diverse group of fans, Nazareth rocks out to songs including "When the Lights Come Down," "Razamanaz," "Miss Misery," "Dream On," "Walk by Yourself," "Bad Bad Boy," "Heart's Grown Cold," "Broken Down Angel," "Whiskey Drinkin' Woman," "Hair of the Dog" and their classic power ballad "Love Hurts."