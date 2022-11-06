Nazi Underworld: Hitler's Henchman

Not Available

Heinrich Himmler: SS national leader, chief of police, minister of the interior, and commander-in-chief Hitlers most powerful disciple remains an enigma even today. Why was he interested in the occult? What role did his mysterious lover play, with whom he led a double-life with for years? And was Himmler rather than Hitler responsible for ordering the mass murder of Jews? This film investigates new insights into this decisive question and seeks to unravel the mystery surrounding the person Heinrich Himmler.