To this day Nazis who have taken part in crimes against humanity are being persecuted. The prosecution needs to prove the guilt of the 94-year-old Reinhold Hanning who worked as an SS guard at the Auschwitz concentration camp and says that he had not a clue about what was happening within its walls. Then the 3D model of the Auschwitz as it used to be is created, and the jurors are given VR-helmets so that they can step into the Unterscharführer’s shoes and make a moral choice that he had once faced. Then they will make their own decision in real life by finding him guilty or not guilty in being involved in a hundred and fifty thousands of murders.