The main characters of the film are Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi, participants in the most scandalous episode in the history of football. During extra time of the final match of the 2006 World Cup, pitting France against Italy, the French leader, superstar Zidane, for some unknown reason took a running start and head-butted Materazzi in the chest. Zidane was sent off the field and, as a result, the French lost the match on penalties. This head-butt and the unexpected loss were now bound together in the minds of sports fans forever. But the burning question - why did it happen? – has never been properly answered. After thoroughly studying the lives of the participants in this match, the filmmakers reveal an amazing story: The 2006 World Cup appears to us in the form of a play “directed by the Creator”.