Not Available

From Claudio Lazzaro: "The extreme right seen from the inside: its music, its leaders, its alliances, its rites, and the political acceptance that is opening the Italian Nazi-fascists the doors to institutionalized power. But why are they being accepted and recognized? Because in Italy the radical right wing accounts for 500,000 votes that play a key role within the Italian election system, where 25,000 votes can make the difference and decide who is going to govern the Country. NAZIROCK tells the story of this political transition using the 'skin', 'oi', 'white power' and 'punkadestra' musical bands who sing fascists songs as a main theme."