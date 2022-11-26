NBA Champions 1990: Detroit Pistons

Not Available

The 1990 NBA Finals was the championship round of the 1989–90 National Basketball Association (NBA) season, and the conclusion of the season's playoffs. The series pitted the Eastern Conference playoff champion Detroit Pistons (the previous year's champions) against the Western Conference playoff champion Portland Trail Blazers. This was the first NBA Finals since 1979 not to involve either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Boston Celtics. The Pistons also became just the third franchise in NBA history to win back-to-back championships, joining the Lakers and Celtics.