NBA Champions 1999: San Antonio Spurs

The 1999 NBA Finals was the championship round of the shortened 1998–99 NBA season or the 1999 season, and the conclusion of the season's playoffs. The Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs took on the Eastern Conference champion New York Knicks for the title, with the Spurs holding home court advantage. The series was played under a best-of-seven format, with the first team to collect four game victories winning the series. The Spurs defeated the Knicks 4 games to 1 to win the championship. As of 2019, this is the last NBA Finals where neither team scored 100 or more points in any game during the series.