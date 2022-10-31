Not Available

NBA Dream Team gives you definitive video profiles of the team selected to take on the world! Charles Barkley: An outrageous and fiercely determined force; Larry Bird: The hardest working man on the floor; Patrick Ewing: A dominating center, going for his second Olympic Gold Medal; Magic Johnson: The most charismatic player in NBA history; Michael Jordan: The player who has taken the game to new heights; Karl Malone: a combination of size and speed that's unrivaled on the hardwood; Chris Mullin: The ultimate gym rat; Scottie Pippen: One of the NBA's fastest rising stars; David Robinson: The Admiral with a mission--to claim the gold; John Stockton: An unselfish player who raises the level of everyone's game. See their spectacular career highlights and intimate behind the scenes portraits of the team that dreams are made of.