Not Available

A high-octane array of National Basketball Association stars shoot, steal, pass and score on this compilation of highlights from the premiere league in the world. Hosted by Common, this second volume of "Ankle Breakers" spotlights such stars as Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Baron Davis, Paul Pierce, LeBron James and more. Catch the kind of moves on the court that are the envy of players throughout the world.