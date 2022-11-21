Ne samyy udachnyy den

Not Available

Based on the story by Yulian Semyonov "Dunechka and Nikita." One day in the life of a simple Soviet family. Spouses Stepanov's on that day decided to terminate the marriage, for which they need to appear in the people's court. This day is not the most successful for them. They leave their little daughter Dunya to the brother of Nadya Stepanova — Nikita. But for him this is also not a very successful day: recording on the radio, an exam at a theater institute, and even a quarrel with his girlfriend...