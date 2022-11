Not Available

Experience Neal McCoy like you've never seen hi before... LIVE! and in HD with 5.1 Dolby Digital. This special edition DVD features over 60 minutes of the two-time Entertainer of the Year performing at the 2005 HODAG Country Music Festival in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. John Neal and 33,000 of his closest friends for a roof-rattling, beer blasting, country rockin' good time.