Neal Morse: Jesus Christ the Exorcist - Live at Morsefest 2018

Acclaimed prog rocker Neal Morse returns with a new live set, Jesus Christ The Exorcist: Live At Morsefest 2018. As the title suggests, this new live album and DVD and Blu-ray, was captured at the annual Morsefest in 2018, where Neal and band performed his then new album, Jesus Christ The Exorcist in its entirety. This unique live album presents the entire "Jesus Christ The Exorcist" story set as a progressive rock musical. Here, the biggest change from any typical Neal Morse performance was that he was the musical director and not the main performer.