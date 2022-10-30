Neal Morse: Live Momentum

Not Available

When progressive rock icon Neal Morse was preparing to tour his highly acclaimed 2012 studio release, "Momentum," he turned to YouTube to audition touring players to support his faithful duo of Mike Portnoy (drums) and Randy George (bass). He had high hopes, but the final players selected from more than 70 applicants dramatically surpassed his expectations. They hit the road for an 8-stop North American tour. And now that band's epic New York performance is captured on the new "Live Momentum" 2DVD/3CD Box Set.