Neal Morse: Sola Scriptura and Beyond

Neal Morse - Sola Scriptura & Beyond movie was released Jun 24, 2008 by the Metal Blade Records Inc. studio. This 2 DVD set includes 2 complete concerts of 2 legendary albums and more - incredible performances of Neal's aclaimed CD, Question and his most controversial, Sola Scriptura, plus songs from Spock's Beard, Transatlantic, One, and Testimony.6 hours of breathtaking live music is included plus behind-the-scenes footage and an acoustic version of a song. The Sola Scriptura & Beyond concert was recorded May 26, 2007 at De Boerderji, Zoetrmeer, The Netherlands.