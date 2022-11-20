Neal Morse: Testimony Live

Not Available

Neal Morse's "Testimony", the musical sequel to Spock's Beard's epic concept album "Snow", was brought to the stage in November 2003. With seven other musicians, Morse performed his 'Testimony' live in various cities over Europe. The show in Tilburg, Germany was filmed and recorded for this DVD release. The fans will enjoy nearly 3 1/2 hours of live footage (the entire concert) plus a tour documentary on two DVDs. Neal and his band, which includes Mike Portnoy from Dream Theater on drums and vocals, performed the whole double concept album plus two songs from Transatlantic (We All Need Some Light and Stranger In Your Soul) and one Spock's Beard classic (The Light). The tour was a massive musical undertaking, expertly executed by some of the top performing and studio musicians you are likely to hear.