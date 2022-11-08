Not Available

Nearest and Dearest

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Jimmy Jewel and Hylda Baker star in this big screen spin-off of one of ITV's most popular comedy series of all time. When the father of Eli and Nellie Pledge dies, they are left in charge of his pickle empire. The two siblings are completely different and Eli wants out of the business, but he can't leave until Nellie is married. So Eli sets about finding a husband for his old-fashioned sister.

Cast

Hylda BakerNellie Pledge
Jimmy JewelEli Pledge
Edward MalinWalter Tattersall
Madge HindleLily Tattersall
Norman MitchellVernon Smallpiece
Pat AshtonFreda

