Farmer Jürg can't believe it: His wife Fränzi has had enough and takes off for two weeks, leaving him to look after their farm, the children and his forgetful father Karli all by himself. Jürg has no choice but to take things in hand. He soon realizes that his wife is right, his father isn't just 'forgetting on a bit' - he has Alzheimer. Faced with the challenge of a lifetime Jürg comes up with all sorts of ideas to get his father to do his part.