Necrobusiness

The Polish government issued a burial fund to the relatives of any deceased citizen. Now the undertakers of Lodz in Poland have figured out a way to lay their greedy hands on those funds. By paying ambulance drivers to get the information where the unfortunate relatives live, they went there with contracts to get the relatives to sign over the burial funds to the undertakers. The idea was that while the relatives was still struck with grief and sorrow, they wouldn't want to read through a thick contract and just sign it instead. Things really went ugly when the ambulance drivers figured out that they would make more money if more people died.