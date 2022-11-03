Not Available

Xeno, Christine, and Bivak spend their days and nights together in dimly lit rooms cast in the glow of shadows by their computer monitors. The subculture of LAN Parties, IM'ing and hacking confuse Xeno's parents as to why their son spends so much time behind the screen with his friends. The friends rally around Christine as it is discovered she has cancer. Christine's cancer goes into remission as the friends make a pact one night at a LAN Party. Convinced she'll be the first to go, Christine and the others make a promise that whoever dies first in the group will have the others place a webcam in their coffin so the world can watch their corpse.