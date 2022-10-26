Not Available

Necromentia

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Compound B

A off-world look at the superstitious repercussions of tattooing an Ouija Board on your body. Hagen, who has a dead wife believes that he can revive her from the dead. Travis, a man who lost his brother and wants to join him in the after life. Morbius, a bartender who is betrayed by those he loves comes back from the dead to take revenge.

Cast

Layton MatthewsMorbius
Chad GrimesTravis
Santiago CraigHagen
Zelieann RiveraElizabeth
Cole BraxtonLittle Boy
Zach CümerThomas

