Necronos, one of the mightiest minions of the devil himself has come to earth to create an invincible army of the undead under leadership of barbaric demons, called Berzerkers. To achieve his goal Necronos needs numerous often very macabre and difficult to come by ingredients. So Satan sends him two assistants to achieve his goal - Goran, a Blood Demon and footman loyal to Necronos as well as The Mighty Witch to locate the chosen one - a virgin witch.