Necrophagia - Nightmare Scenarios

Not Available

Horror-metal is definitely an acquired taste. The band Necrophagia is blasting through each of these short horror vignettes and you really have to appreciate metal not to get totally turned off. The vignettes feature mutilation, zombies, and lots of blood and gore, some of it really disgusting. Director Ryan Nicholson is better known for his make-up artistry, and been nominated and won an award for makeup in "Andromeda" and "Stargate SG-1". Director Vince D'Amato has only done direct-to-video films. Jenna Jameson was only on for a second or two saying "Necrophagia Rules." The things I sit through to see Paul Naschy. His character in the film was just window dressing, but the interview in the extras was good.