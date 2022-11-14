Necrophagia: Through the Eyes of the Dead

Not Available

Group of shocking Music-videos linked by interviews with band members of this Death Metal band with Guest appearances by a beloved TV Horror Hosts. Film works as a feature length introduction to the Underground world that influences this particular music movement and showcases moments of intense performance by the band. The videos reflect the genius of Indie Wunderkind, Jim Van Bebber whose long awaited feature CHARLIES FAMILY (AKA: THE MANSON FAMILY) is finally seeing the light of day in British theaters, soon to follow in the USA. Van Bebber's characteristic frenetic cuts, neo-primitive animation and deconstructive look at Pop Culture make this worth watching even if the music ain't your thing.