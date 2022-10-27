Necrophile Passion

Not Available

Solitary and alone, left by his girlfriend, after being treated badly by her, a young man finds a female body in the woods. His conscience tells him to call the police, but something inside him, something evil commands him to take the corpse with him and satisfy his darkest desires. His Life is total pieces of trash and only the love to the female corpse gives him the power to continue his life. But he hasn't finished with his girlfriend yet and so he decides that it's time to get his revenge once and for all. Who will be the winner in this love triangle? The man, the woman or the corpse?