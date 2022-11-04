Necrophobia

Not Available

A young & happily married couple, Mark and Rebecca, are living in a remote countryside farm. When Rebecca dies in a disastrous road accident, Mark loses all his will to live and spends the next following days chain-smoking and visiting his late wife's grave at the cemetery. There, a ravishing woman approaches him and even invites him to a romantic dinner at her place. Unfortunately for Mark, the woman – Colette – has serious mental issues and she's completely subjected to the will of her deranged psychiatrist. Dr. Bernhardt's "therapy" causes Colette to dig up fresh cadavers; only to mutilate them and even have carnal intercourse with them!