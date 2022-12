Not Available

In Necroville, a city overrun by zombies, vampires, werewolves, and other monsters, Jack and his best friend Alex find work at Zom-B-Gone, a monster extermination company. Battling the legions of the undead at work and desperately trying to please Penny - his horrible, selfish girlfriend - at home, Jack's two world's collide when Penny's ex-boyfriend (a master vampire) returns to town.