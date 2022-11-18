Not Available

British actor, author and presenter Tony Robinson (Blackadder, Time Team, The Worst Jobs in History) takes us on an archaeological dig to unearth details of Ned Kelly's infamous last gun battle in 1880. Ned Kelly Uncovered follows the first ever excavation of the Glenrowan Inn site where the iconic Australian bush-ranger and his gang holed up for a showdown with police. The dramatic siege lasted over 24 hours and ended with Ned Kelly's capture and the death of gang members Joe Byrne, Dan Kelly and Steve Hart. Nearly 130 years later, can a team of archaeologists and historians reveal new insight into Ned Kelly's final moments?