A documentary about people whom the state, the guardianship authorities and the closest relatives recognized as incompetent, perhaps because they are all pupils of the PNI. Our heroes live in a separate house of accompanied residence in the village of Razdolye, where they earn money themselves, partially supporting themselves as far as they can. Famous people often come to this house. The first episode of this series tells about the arrival of the writer Yevgeny Vodolazkin.