Nee Jathaga Nenundali [1] is a Telugu romantic musical drama film directed by Jaya Ravindra, to be released in the year 2014. The name means "inseparable bond between two persons", and is another remake by producer Bandla Ganesh. The name is taken from the song of the same name from the 2014 film, Yevadu, which was pictured on Ram Charan and Shruti Hassan. Sachiin J Joshi, Nazia Hussain and Rao Ramesh are in lead roles. Nee Jathaga Nenundali is the official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster romantic film Aashiqui 2, which had Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Having love as the essence, beautiful lyrics are contributed by Chandra Bose to the original music of the Hindi version. The movie received mixed responses from public, as it is a remake of Aashiqui 2, a successful movie. However, the cast and crew of Nee Jathaga Nenundali expressed confidence on the success of this remake. The movie is slated for release on 22 August 2014[2] on MegaStar Chiranjeevi Birthday.