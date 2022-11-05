Not Available

Nee Kosam is a 1999 multi award winning Telugu movie produced by Ganta Srinivasa Rao under Kalpana Creations banner. This Movie marks the debut of Srinu Vaitla as a director. The film features Ravi Teja and Maheswari in the lead roles. This is also the first collabration between Ravi Teja and Srinu Vaitla. Music has been composed R P Patnaik. The Film went on to win several Nandi Awards for the year 1999 including Rajatha Nandi, Nandi Award for Best Actress, Nandi Award for Best Actor Special Jury, Nandi Award for Best Debutant Director