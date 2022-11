Not Available

Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna is a Telugu movie (2008) with Raja and Sneha in the lead roles.Giribabu had earlier produced and directed several hit films including Devatalara Deevinchandi, Simha Garjana, Merupu Dadi and Muddu Muchata. After a long time, he chose to wield the megaphone under his own banner. However, he could not change his style of direction and continued it in the old fashion. The film could be categorised as a love and family entertainer.