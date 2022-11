Not Available

Nee Varuvai Ena (Tamil: நீ வருவாய் என) is a 1999 Tamil language film directed by Rajakumaaran starring Parthiban and Devayani in lead roles, with Ajith Kumar in a guest appearance. Ramesh Khanna, Vijayakumar and Sathyapriya also play important roles. The film opened in August 1999 to positive reviews and performed well commercially.