Nee Venunda Chellam movie revolves around Kannan (Ramesh) see Geetha (Gajala), who happens to be his friend's neighbor. After several encounter with her, Kannan falls in love with her. To convey his love interest, Kannan sends her a letter. At that time, little does he realize that Geetha is the daughter of Viswanathan (Thilakan) who is a cynical and vengeful man.Viswanathan gets hold of this letter and finds out that the person who had written it is none other than the one who humiliated him sometime ago. He decides to wreck his vengeance on him. Viswanathan passes this note to...