The devil in disguise comes to a quiet, peaceful town and opens a store called Needful Things. The store has an item for everyone in town. All the devil asks for in return is a few dirty pranks. Little do they know, that they've sold their souls, and the pranks escalate to murder.
|Max von Sydow
|Leland Gaunt
|Ed Harris
|Sheriff Alan J. Pangborn
|Bonnie Bedelia
|Polly Chalmers
|Amanda Plummer
|Netitia 'Nettie' Cobb
|J. T. Walsh
|Danforth 'Buster' Keeton III
|Ray McKinnon
|Deputy Norris Ridgewick
