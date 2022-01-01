1993

Needful Things

  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

August 26th, 1993

Studio

New Line Cinema

The devil in disguise comes to a quiet, peaceful town and opens a store called Needful Things. The store has an item for everyone in town. All the devil asks for in return is a few dirty pranks. Little do they know, that they've sold their souls, and the pranks escalate to murder.

Cast

Max von SydowLeland Gaunt
Ed HarrisSheriff Alan J. Pangborn
Bonnie BedeliaPolly Chalmers
Amanda PlummerNetitia 'Nettie' Cobb
J. T. WalshDanforth 'Buster' Keeton III
Ray McKinnonDeputy Norris Ridgewick

