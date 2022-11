Not Available

Godavari (Telugu: గోదావరి) is a 2006 Telugu musical, romantic film that was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. G.V.G. Raju produced the film. Sumanth and Kamalinee Mukherjee played the lead roles. The film was a success at box office in addition to receiving several Nandi and Filmfare awards. Music of the film was composed by K.M. Radha Krishnan.