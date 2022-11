Not Available

Neelagiri (English: The Blue Mountain, in reference to the town Neelagiri) is a 1991 Malayalam film directed by I. V. Sasi and written by Ranjith, starring Mammootty, Madhoo, M. G. Soman,Anju and Srividya. The music is composed by M. M. Keeravani, credited as Maragathamani.