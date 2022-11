Not Available

Director Lal Jose is all ready with Neela Thamara, a remake of the 1979 hit by the same name, that was scripted by M.T. Vasudevan Nair and directed by Yusaf Ali Kechery. The film has had its shoot at various locations as Pattambi, Malamalkavu, Chamravattam, Kuttippuram and Thavanur.