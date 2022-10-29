Neenade Naa

Not Available

Based on a true story, Dev (Prajwal Devraj), an assistant director, is struggling with his career and love life. Ankita (Ankita Maheshwari) is the girl with whom he falls in love. He spends time with her by dropping her to work, singing songs to her and watching movies with her. But when Ankita realizes it is not just friendship but love, she dumps him and asks him to move on. To get over his first love, he then falls in love with Pavi (Priyanka Kandwal). Will Pavi too dump Dev like Ankita? The movie also deals with the issue of women’s empowerment and stresses the need of women being independent in today's world.