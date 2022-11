Not Available

In the midst of a divorce, a passport officer (Raghuvaran) and his wife (Shanti Krishna) find they have more to worry about than a court battle after their young daughter is abducted. When the bureaucrat refuses to issue a phony passport to a shady politician (Karan) on the run from police, he promptly kidnaps the couple's little girl. Can their bickering brothers (Surya Sivakuma and Vijay) put aside their differences to try to rescue the child?