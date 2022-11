Not Available

Neerum Neruppum, is a 1971 Indian Tamil directed by P. Neelakantan, starring M. G. Ramachandran in the lead role and J. Jayalalitha, R. S. Manohar, Cho Ramaswamy among others. The movie is a remake of 1949 M. R. Radha movie Apoorva Sagodharargal.