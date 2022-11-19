Neevalle Neevalle

Not Available

Unnale Unnale (Tamil: உன்னாலே உன்னாலே, English: Because of You) is a 2007 Tamil musical romance film. Directed and co-written by Jeeva and produced by Oscar Ravichandran its stars Vinay Rai, Sadha and Tanisha Mukherjee in the lead roles. Raju Sundaram and Lekha Washington, prominent actors from the south Indian film industry, played the roles of the lead character's friends in the film. The film revolves around the aftermath of a relationship between a careless man and a serious woman. Despite being in a relationship, the latter walks out on the former due to his antics with other women. However, the man changes his ways and on a business trip to Melbourne, he encounters another woman. This other woman's personal assistant turns out to be the man's former lover. The events that follow and who the man eventually gets together with form the crux of the story.