Неевклидова геометрия

Where does love go when lovers break apart? Or when they stay together? How do you find the spirit to fall in love again? Is it permissible-possible and is it possible-legal to love several people at the same time? What becomes of our love after death, is it really that important or simply inevitable? This is about the laws of love, which are as simple as one, two, three, when we are still in love, but incomprehensible and unexplainable once love retreats. About the logic of the heart, which has nothing in common with common logic, just like non-Euclidean geometry disproves and surpasses the Euclidean one.