Neeya is a Tamil horror film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role of the protagonist and directed by Durai. Neeya is a remake of the 1976 Hindi movie Nagin. Neeya is about an Ichadhari snake (Sripriya) who avenges the death of her beloved (Chandramohan). Kamal Hassan plays the role of a man who research's on snakes.